Elderly man missing in Gastonia

Written by Sean Corcoran

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County spent most of the day Wednesday searching trails along Linwood Road for a missing elderly man.

Nokomas "Nick" Franklin Haigler, 74, was last seen Thursday or Friday walking south on Linwood Road. He left his pick-up truck parked at the A&P Food Mart.

Haigler suffers health problems, including dementia. He does not have any family in the immediate area.

Police say he is is 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, wears glasses and has a scar on the right side of his face that goes down towards his chin.

If you know where Haigler may be or if you have seen him, call the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702.