This evening on WBTV News 3...

Showdown between Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Wachovia is at the center of a fight between Wells Fargo and Citigroup over who will buy the beleaguered bank. Wachovia wants to move ahead with its deal to sell itself to Wells Fargo for nearly $15 billion but Citigroup had earlier agreed to take over Wachovia's banking operations for $2 billion. Wachovia wants a federal judge to declare the Wachovia-Wells Fargo agreement is valid. WBTV's Melissa Hankins will have the latest on this showdown at 5 p.m.

Race week at LMS. The engines will be roaring at Lowe's Motor Speedway Thursday night as race week gets underway. More than 100,000 people will be coming to the events at LMS leaving some to wonder, will there be enough gas for local folks and everyone else? WBTV's David Whisenant will have some answers for you at 5:30 p.m.

NC Commissioner of Insurance race. The N.C. Commissioner of Insurance race is between Wayne Goodwin and John Odom. It could be one of the most important state races yet few people know much about. During today's Politickin' segment at 5:30 p.m., WBTV's Tom Roussey will tell you why this race will directly impact your wallet.

Benefit for dog named "Shy." Cam Man met up with some people raising money for a dog named Shy. She is a German Sheppard-mix who is going to the vet this week for her second visit. She was shot in the head when two men broke into her owner's home. We'll have an update on Shy's condition at 5:55 p.m.

Financial markets dropping. The credit crisis threatens to cascade globally despite government efforts to stop it. Today, the Dow Jones industrials skidded more than 500 points and fell below 10,000 for the first time in four years. Credit markets remain under strain. At 6 p.m., WBTV's Sharon Smith will explain what some financial experts think you should do with your assets if you're getting close to retirement.

And Tropical Depression 13 has formed and will probably become Tropical Storm Marco later today or tomorrow before making landfall along Mexico's east coast. Meteorologist Kelly Franson will have the latest at 5 p.m.