CATS raising fares for buses and light rail

Posted by Becky Gulden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you take mass transit to work, starting today it will be more expensive to ride.

The rising cost of fuel has caused the bus and light rail fares to go up.

The price will increase 20 cents to $1.50 for one way on the bus or train.

Keith Parker is the CEO of the Charlotte Area Transpiration System (CATS).

"In order to maintain the level of service we are providing to our customers and keep pace with the demand in ridership, CATS needs to raise fares to help cover the cost of rapid increases in fuel prices," Parker said.

CATS operates 88 bus routes through Mecklenburg and six surrounding counties, not to mention the light rail.

CATS travels more than 12 million miles a year to get people to where they live, work and play.

Since January of this year, the cost for a gallon of diesel has increased 29 percent.

Now for folks that don't use CATS, 20 cents may not sound like a lot of money, but CATS says without the increase, they are predicting a 4 million dollar shortfall in the fuel budget next year.

WBTV's Trent Faris has more on this story which aired live on WBTV News This Morning.