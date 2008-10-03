Three suspects arrested in overnight home invasion

by Sean Corcoran

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three suspects wanted in a home invasion robbery overnight are all in police custody.

The robbery happened at a home on Oak Gate Drive in Southwest Charlotte around at 12:39 a.m. Friday.

According to police officers spotted their vehicle on I-485 and gave pursuit. One of the three suspects was arrested after their vehicle wrecked on the inbound ramp to Independence Boulevard from I-485.

Several hours later the remaining two suspects were caught by Stallings Police near Scott Clark Toyota on East Independence Boulevard.