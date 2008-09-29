Wachovia sold: How will it affect Charlotte? - | WBTV Charlotte

Wachovia sold: How will it affect Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -  State and local leaders fighting to keep jobs in Charlotte after the announement that Wachovia had been sold to banking giant Citi-Group.  Wachovia employs about 20,000 people in Charlotte.  To watch Steve Crump's live report Monday from the 6PM news click on the red video link above.

Powered by Frankly