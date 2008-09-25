Gas crisis causing crime

A tenant was robbed after opening his door to a woman who said she ran out of gas.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Fuel frustrations now apparently are causing people to commit crimes.

Police say a woman holding a baby knocked on a door at an apartment complex in Northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

She told the man inside she had run out of gas.

When he opened the door, police say two armed men barged in. The pistol whipped him and robbed him.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Rodney Monroe says it's not surprising criminals are seizing this opportunity.

"We gotta maintain our same vigilance as it pertains to our own safety and protection. If somebody were to knock on your door and ask for anything, question it. Be concerned about it. If you're not sure call us."

The suspects are still on the loose.