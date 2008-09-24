FFN Overtime Week 6

Written by Nate Wimberly

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Week 6 finds conference play in full swing and in this week of FFN Overtime, we take a look in on East Meck as they try to finally break thru and win the Southwestern 4A conference... Can they really do it? Also, the season has been full of surprises and there is a big one in Catawba County in the Fred T. Foard Tigers. We also give props to Bunker Hill. What did they do? Check out the Prep Zone and see!