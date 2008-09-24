This evening on WBTV News

Running on empty. Many drivers across the Charlotte region are having a difficult time finding a station with an available supply of gas. At 5 p.m., Consumer Reporter Kristen Miranda will tell why many stations are running on empty and we're On Your Side showing you which stations do have gas.

Phillip Watts trial. Phillip Watts is the man accused in a string of violent armed robberies in York County. His case has been in court all week, and we just learned Watts was found guilty on both counts of armed robbery and presenting a firearm in the commission of a violent act. He was sentenced to 35 years. WBTV Trent's Faris has reaction from his mother and one of the victims at 5 p.m.

Justice Failed. The daily police reports are full of crimes involving copper thieves. WBTV's Sharon Smith is taking a closer look at the criminal records of two of these suspects. With all the charges they've had in the past, Sharon is trying to find out why they're even allowed back on the street to commit even more crimes. That story is at 5:30 p.m.

Dog suffocates in a chip bag. At 5:30 p.m., we have a tragic story about a dog named Ella. The dog stuck her head in a chip bag and died. Reporter Sarah Batista spoke with the dog's owner about the incident. Sarah found out this type of accident happens more often than you might think.

Gastonia layoffs. More than 100 people in Gaston County learned this morning that Hanesbrand Inc. is closing its Gastonia yarn plant. At 6 p.m., Steve Crump will tell you why the company is laying off all these workers.

Join us at 5 p.m. for these stories and more.