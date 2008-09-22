New equipment for police

Posted by LaToya Boyce

Nearly every CMPD officer will get a new piece of equipment soon.

Monday night, Charlotte's city council approved a plan to put stop-sticks in every squad car, at a cost of $195,000. They hope that will help them end police chases before anyone gets hurt.

City council members also approved the purchase of five new tag readers. The cameras mounted on top of police cruisers can quickly capture license and tag information. They can run hundreds of plates in a matter of minutes. The tag readers will cost $111,000.

The new technology will not cost taxpayers a dime. Money from police seizure will fund the purchases.