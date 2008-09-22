This evening on WBTV News...

Caldwell County manhunt continues. Authorities in Caldwell County are still searching for Skip Brinkley who is accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy and injuring another late Friday night. We'll tell you the latest on the search at 5 p.m.

York County shooting suspect in court. Jury selection in the Phillip Watts trial is almost done. The court intends to start opening arguments in less than an hour (3 pm). For now, Watts is being tried on one armed robbery case which happened at the One Stop/Exxon where the former Fort Mill mayor was shot. Trent Faris is in the courtroom and will have the latest.

6th graders booster shots deadline getting close. Do you or someone you know have a sixth grader enrolled in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools? If those students are not up-to-date with their Dtap booster shot, they could be dismissed from class this week. Education Reporter Dedrick Russell will have the details at 5 p.m.

Update on Gas Situation. Consumer Reporter Kristen Miranda will update us at 5 and 6 p.m. on the gas situation. She's finding out where is the supply and why it is taking so very long for some gas station to get gas? She's also going to tell us at 5 p.m. why more people are thinking about buying a hybrid vehicle. Kristen is crunching the numbers to see what the savings would be if you bought certain types of hybrid vehicles.

New pilot program for low-performing school. At 5:30 p.m., Education Reporter Dedrick Russell if working on a story about a new program at Spaugh Community Academy. Its one of the lowest performing middle schools in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and the only school in the district trying out this new program in an effort to boost academic scores.

Gaston County foreclosures. At 6 p.m., Reporter Steve Crump will explain why Gaston County is on pace to break a record this year in the number of home foreclosures.

Who pays for the Fed bailout? The scale of the billion dollar bailout plan got much bigger this weekend. We're learning now it will exceed a trillion dollars. Reporter Melissa Hankins is finding out how this will affect taxpayers.

