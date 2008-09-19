Some stores thrive in the slow economy

Posted by Kristin Cronenberger

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - During these tough economic times, many national retailers are scaling back.

While it's tough for most to break even, not everyone seems to be affected.



Sports equipment retailer REI opened its second store in the Charlotte area Friday morning. The store is located near NorthLake Mall.

In this report, WBTV's Michael Handy explains why certain kinds of retailers continue to thrive.