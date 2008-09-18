Salisbury-based Cheerwine expanding - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury-based Cheerwine expanding

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Cheerwine is expanding its business reach.

The family-owned soda company will start selling the cherry-flavored cola in mid-Atlantic and West coast cities.

They are also redesigning the soda's logos and marketing material.

Cheerwine opened in 1917.

It has always been privately owned by the Peeler family.

