Two injured in South Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A crash in South Charlotte snarled rush hour traffic Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred at Johnston Road and Providence Road West.
One patient was pinned inside a vehicle for a short time.
Med-Center Air transported one patient to the hospital and the second patient was taken by ambulance.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
