Two injured in South Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A crash in South Charlotte snarled rush hour traffic Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at Johnston Road and Providence Road West. 

One patient was pinned inside a vehicle for a short time.

Med-Center Air transported one patient to the hospital and the second patient was taken by ambulance.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

