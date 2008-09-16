Contact Us - | WBTV Charlotte

Contact Us

News Tips:  To report breaking news, call 704-374-3691 or email assignmentdesk@wbtv.com.

Address: 

WBTV Television
1 Julian Price Place
Charlotte, NC 28208  [Map]

Main phone:  704-374-3500, ext 1

CBS Programming: For questions, comments, and announcements about CBS Network programming, click here

WBTV Programming:  For questions regarding shows on WBTV, call (704) 374-3973 or click here.   You can see our schedule by clicking here.

On Your Side Investigates: If there's an issue you feel we need to investigate, call 704-374-3511 or email investigations@wbtv.com

Consumer stories:  To send suggestions for a consumer-related story, email kmiranda@wbtv.com.

Speak Out:  For feedback or suggestions concerning our weekly editorials, email speakout@wbtv.com.  

And the Good News is...:  If you know of a positive story such as a person or group helping others in the community, email GoodNews@wbtv.com.

General Manager:  Attn: General Manager, WBTV, 1 Julian Price Place, Charlotte, NC 28208.

Television Sales:  (704) 374-3557 or click here.

Digital Sales:  (704) 374-3751 or click here. To access our Online Media Kit, click here

Digital Content:  Click here.

Weather:  (704) 374-3516 or click here.

Sports:  For questions about sports, call (704) 374-3711 or click here.

Closed Captioning Issues:  Click here to find out who to contact at WBTV if you have issues or questions about the system.

Community Calendar:  To submit events for our online events calendar and to be considered for on air coverage, click here

Speakers Bureau:  If you would like a member of the WBTV on-air team to appear at your community event, call 704.374.3500.

