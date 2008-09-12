Will fewer custodians result in dirty schools?

Gordan works about 14 hours a day as the head custodian at Community House Middle School.

Written by Dedrick Russell

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV - Budget cuts within Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools means fewer custodians to clean the schools.

Chris Gordon is the head custodian at Community House Middle School. He has a 14-hour work day.

"I open the school, I get all the lights on, I make sure the main office is clean," Gordan said.

The teachers arrive around 7 a.m. If they need something, they usually call Gordan to find it.

Six custodians work at the school. This year, Gordon says he could use another worker but there's no money in the budget to make that happen.

"It's a little more work for us because we added six trailers and the trailers have to be cleaned," he said.

Calvin Carr is a regional custodian supervisor for CMS.

"We hope the principals understands that when they come in, the floor may not be as shining as it normally is," Carr said.

To deal with the cuts, the custodians' schedules were adjusted and some were shuffled to different schools.

The custodians are also learning to work more efficiently. For example, one worker uses a riding scrubber to clean the floors instead of several workers using mops to do the same job.

They are also switching to larger paper towel rolls and soap tanks so they don't have to replenish those items as frequently.