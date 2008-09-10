WBTV News evening headlines

Hope your workday is going well. Here's a brief look at some of the stories we're working on for you this evening.

Police looking for murder suspects . Steve Crump will have the latest at 5 p.m. about a woman whose body was found near Carolina Cleaners on South Boulevard Tuesday morning. Police are still actively looking for the woman's daughter and a man in connection with the murder.

Amber Pennell returns home. Steve Ohnesorge is also working on a story about Amber Pennell. You'll recall, she's the Lenoir mother who was trapped 5 days in a wrecked truck. She just got out of the hospital on Tuesday. Steve is talking with Pennell's family and friends.

Overcrowded schools. Education Reporter Dedrick Russell is working on a story about overcrowded classrooms due to a surge in the number of kindergarten students. We'll tell you at 5:30 p.m. what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is doing to tackle this problem.

Interview with Bob Schieffer . Anchor Jamie Boll has just finished up an interview with CBS's Bob Shieffer about the upcoming presidential election. We'll have this for you at 5:30 p.m.

Real Estate slump. There's new information out today from the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association which indicates the number of house closings for August was a nearly 35 percent decrease for the same period last year. WBTV's Sharon Smith is looking at the numbers and talking with realtors to find out what this means for home sellers and home buyers.

Join us for these stories beginning at 5 p.m. Check out wbtv.com for the latest news, weather and sports updates throughout the day.