Teen Killed in Crash

Posted by Sarah Hildmann

Morganton, NC (WBTV) - A teen was killed in Morganton overnight when he crashed his car on Highway 126, just about a half a mile from Freedom High School.

Troopers say 16 year old Mark Skarpalezos did not stop for a license checkpoint and instead, sped up, and went down Highway 126.

Police went after him but say he was going close to 90 miles per hour and wrecked before they got close.

Neighbors say it's a bad curve at 45 miles per hour, let alone 90.

Troopers say the young man's license was suspended last month.

His family tells us he a was a good boy, had not been drinking, he just panicked and made a mistake.