Shots fired at CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a man who opened fire on a plain-clothes officer.

Investigators say Detective Scott Shipman observed a man escaping through a broken door at Church's Chicken on West Trade Street early Monday morning.

Detective Shipman followed the suspect to the 300 block of State Street.

That's where the suspect exited his vehicle and fired several times at Shipman.

Shipman did not return fire and wasn't hit.

The suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

"He knows the area most definitely," said Detective Shipman.

William Bluford, who lives near the shooting scene, says the suspect fired eight shots toward the officer.

He says the shooting is just one more example of a bigger problem.

"Young folks don't want to work or do anything. They'll end up in a box or prison," said Bluford.

The suspect is described as a black male, with braided hair, wearing a blue t-shirt and dark shorts.

The suspect vehicle is a dark grey Dodge Charger with a NC 30-day tag.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS.