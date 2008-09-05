On Your Side: Where CMPD's 88 reassigned officers will start patrolling Saturday - | WBTV Charlotte

On Your Side: Where CMPD's 88 reassigned officers will start patrolling Saturday

Written by Josh Roberts

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chief Rodney Monroe has been leading CMPD for two-and-a-half months now, and tomorrow marks a big day in his leadership.

The Chief said last month that officers had become less visible in the community. He blamed that for creating an inability to address some problems.

Monroe hopes putting more officers in the community will help solve that issue.

88 officers have been reassigned from specialty units, like the Street Crime Task Force and HITS.

WBTV On Your Side researched the specifics. Here's how CMPD is dividing up those 88 officers:

  • North Division-6
  • University City Division-8
  • Eastway Division-6
  • N. Tryon Division-6
  • Providence Division-8
  • South Division-9
  • Hickory Grove Divisison-8
  • Independence Division-7
  • Westover Division-6
  • Steele creek division-8
  • Metro division-6
  • Freedom Division-6
  • Central division-4
