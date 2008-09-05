United Way 2008 Campaign Drive Underway - | WBTV Charlotte

United Way 2008 Campaign Drive Underway

by Sean Corcoran

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The United Way of Central Carolinas kicked off its volunteer and fundraising campaign Friday morning.

The volunteer campaign includes the "Raising a Reader" project.

This morning volunteers filled a thousand book bags with book to be distributed through the community.

The United Way is not setting a fund raising goal this year because of current economic conditions and controversy over the group's leadership.

