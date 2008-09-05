Mother and Son Charged with Cruelty to Animals

by Sean Corcoran

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - Lincoln County Deputies took Vicki Rauch and her 19 year old son into custody at their home Friday morning. Both are charged with 9 felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Her husband, Michael Rauch, will turn himself in at noon according to a news release.

Nearly 400 animals were removed from the Rauch's home on Petite Lane a couple of weeks ago and are being cared for at a warehouse on Highway 16 in Denver.