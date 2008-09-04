Former Vietnam POW talks about McCain

Former Vietnam POW Quincy Collins shares his perspective about John McCain.

CHARLOTTE (WBTV) - Charlotte businessman Quincy Collins says he knows he's voting for Republican nominee John McCain for President this November.

As a fellow Vietnam POW who shared a prisoner cell with McCain in 1970, Collins says he feels confident McCain is the right person for the Presidency.

Collins is from Concord and has lived in Charlotte with his wife for 27 years.

He is the Vice President of Southern Real Estate which is located outside Center City Charlotte.

Recently, he met with Anchor Molly Grantham.

He told her he was shot down in Vietnam in 1965. He says McCain was captured a few years later. Click the camera icon to hear this interview.