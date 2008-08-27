Red Cross helping flood victims; donations needed

(The following information is from the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross and has not been altered by WBTV.)

CHARLOTTE, NC - At 4 a.m. this morning, the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross responded with relief efforts to massive flooding produced by Tropical Storm Fay.

Localized flooding has taken place near the Doral Apartments off Monroe Road in Charlotte. The Red Cross has opened one disaster relief shelter at East Mecklenburg High School and has registered 67 displaced and hungry people thus far. The organization anticipates more people will show up after the workday has ended. The Red Cross has made available cots, food, water and blankets for those affected and is prepared to assist overnight if needed.

The Cabarrus County Chapter of the American Red Cross has also been responding to the effects of the storm. So far, two disaster shelters have been opened with 15 families temporarily being housed and fed in one location and another 6 families in a second shelter. The Cannon Memorial YMCA is available for sheltering in Kannapolis and the Harrisburg United Methodist Church is available in Harrisburg for those community members who cannot safely reach their home due to flooding.

With more rain in the forecast, the Red Cross is developing disaster relief plans for the next 24 hours.

However, it is anticipate Red Cross assistance will be needed going through the rest of the week with more sheltering operations needed. If shelter is needed, residents are advised to take a change of clothes, personal hygiene items, and required medications or medical equipment. Personal items for comfort - such as your own pillow, blanket, comfort toy for children, reading materials may make be desired as well.

Estimated relief costs of these recent floods are not yet known.

Both the Greater Carolinas Red Cross and the Cabarrus County Red Cross are accepting donations to help families affected by this storm.

For Mecklenburg County, donations can be made by calling (704) 347-8271, by donating online at redcrosshelps.org or greatercarolinasredcross.org , or by sending a check to The Greater Carolinas Red Cross at P.O. Box 60766, Charlotte, NC. Please note "Tropical Storm Fay" on the check.

For Cabarrus County, donations can be made by calling (704) 782-9022, by donating online at cabarruscounty.redcross.org or by sending a check to The Cabarrus County Red Cross at 167 Union Street South, Concord NC 28025. Please note "Tropical Storm Fay" on the check.

All donations are tax-deductible.