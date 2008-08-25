First day of school for CMS

More than 130,000 Charlotte Mecklenburg School students returned back to class Monday morning.

While most things went pretty smooth, we have learned one bus driver was suspended on the first day.

The bus driver allowed an employee from radio station 96.1 to come on board and do a live call in.

The bus was heading to Southwest Middle school. The reason we're told the radio employee got on the bus is he just wanted to see if he could do it.

While CMS investigated this incident, school officials were also looking into other issues like keeping track of school buses.

At 2:45 p.m., school buses were expected at Highland Renainassance Academy but they were running late.

"The moment the bell rings that's when we try to have buses here, but the first day getting folks in the right place in the right time is important," said CMS Chief Operating Officer Tyler Ream.

Temporarily, he's responsible for the day-to-day operations of the district. He checked out things this first day and reported hourly to his boss, Superintendent Peter Gorman.

While the district evaluates what went right and wrong on the first day, CMS parents are already giving their grade about the first day of class.

Trent Sellers says when he picked up his daughter the process was a little confusing.

"It looks like they got some kinks to iron out, it was never like this last year," Sellers said.