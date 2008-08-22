Candlelight vigil for teen mother

Posted by LaToya Boyce

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A stretch of Catherine Simmons Aveune in northwest Charlotte is now a makeshift memorial for a murdered teen. Friday night, neighbors wept and lit candles on the spot where Ashante Mayfield was killed.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring organized the vigil. Only 14, Mayfield died Tuesday. Police say 18-year-old Vanessa Hines opened fire on a car as Mayfield sat in the backseat.

Vanessa Hines surrendered at the Mecklenburg County Jail late Thursday night. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the girls. Mayfield will be laid to rest Saturday. She is the 6th teenager murdered in Charlotte this year.