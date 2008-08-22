Rock Hill man shot outside convenience store

Deloyd Hardy is charged with murdering William Westbrook in Rock Hill.

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Police say a 70-year-old man shot and killed his friend at a convenience store in Rock Hill Friday morning.

Witnesses say Deloyd Hardy and William Westbrook, 65, were arguing over something petty.

Hardy left the Nick Mart and returned to the store with a gun.

Donia Robinson witnessed the fatal shooting.

"They [were] just out there talking about the news of the day," she said.

Westbrook was shot in the chest and died on the way to the hospital.

Hardy is charged with murder and is being held without bond at the York County Detention Center.

Police still haven't said what the two men were arguing over.