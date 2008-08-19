Cleveland County church bus accident

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A church bus was involved in a head-on crash in Cleveland County late Monday night.

The accident occurred on South Post Road just south of Cleveland Avenue around 10 p.m

According to the Cleveland County communications center, nine people were hurt and two of the victims suffered serious injuries.

We are still waiting on more details about the accident from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.