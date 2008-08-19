Update: Deputy and woman hurt in crash

Update: WBTV spoke with Trooper Reid of the NC Highway Patrol this afternoon.

Both drivers remain in serious condition at CMC at this time.

Trooper Reid also said the NC Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Team is coming to Iredell County to reconstruct this crash with computers on Wednesday.

The reconstructionists are able to more accuratly determine vehicle speeds and other information which may assist with the investigation of this crash.

No charges have been file at this time.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A deputy and the driver of another vehicle collided in Iredell County late Monday night.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the deputy was responding to call when his cruiser and a car crashed on Highway 150.

The driver of the second car was a woman. She and the deputy were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

A trooper told WBTV the woman was driving out of the Walgreen's parking lot onto Highway 150 when the cruiser hit her car.

The deputy's emergency lights and sirens were not activated at the time of the crash.

The highway patrol is now trying to obtain more information about the crash from a hard-drive computer and a camera inside the cruiser.

They have not said who will be charged for causing the accident.