Lancaster County lumber warehouse fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A lightening strike caused thousands of dollars in damage at a lumber warehouse early Sunday morning.

The Dave Lyles Wholesales off Riverside Road was still smoking on Monday morning.

The 6,500-square-foot building caught fire during a storm.

The National Weather Service recorded about five different lightening strikes in the area around the time the blaze is thought to have started.

The company used the warehouse to store building materials and a giant saw.

The contents were worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and all of the lumber inside the building was pre-sold.

Fortunately, no one was injured while putting out the fire.



