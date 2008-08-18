Suspect in 15 year old murders found guilty

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A jury returned a guilty verdict Monday afternoon for a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing two teenage girls in Charlotte 15 years ago.

Raylynn Chelton, 15, and Tasha Lopes, 17, died in the attack in 1993.

The case went cold but investigators arrested Antwan Sanders ten years later. His trial ended last week.

On Friday, the jury deliberated for five hours but did not reach a verdict.

On Monday, the jury found Sanders guilty on two counts of murder and two counts of felony kidnapping.