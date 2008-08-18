Gas Prices on the Decline

Posted by Becky Gulden

Charlotte, NC (WBTV) - As you consider whether or not to fill up your gas tank today, consider this.

Gas prices are down 35 cents from the same time last month.

While that seems like a big relief, we are still about $1 more than we were a year ago.

Nationawide gas averages are at $3.74 a gallon for regular unleaded.

Here in North Carolina the average is $3.69 a gallon.

In Charlotte the average is $3.72 a gallon.

And in South Carolina the average is $3.52 a gallon.

WBTV's Michael Handy has more.