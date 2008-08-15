Traces of cocaine found in former coroner's car

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - There is more controversy surrounding former York County coroner Doug McKown.

Drug agents confirm they found traces of cocaine on the floor of his McKown's county vehicle.

Interim Coroner Sabrina Gast was sworn in Friday. She ordered the inspection before McKown's former vehicle was turned over to her.

"I asked for the inspection because of the incidents that happened earlier, and it was necessary for me to feel more comfortable," Gast said.

When asked if she was surprised by what drug agents found, she replied, "Yes, I was surprised."

Investigators can't prove who the cocaine belongs to so no charges will be filed.

McKown is scheduled to appear in court later this month for a probation violation. If convicted, he could get up to a year in jail.