Boy abducted by his mother in Rowan County

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says 3-year-old Dakota Bender was abducted by his mother in China Grove.

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark

CHINA GROVE, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff's office is looking for a boy who was abducted by his mother.

The father, Edwin Bender, lives in West Virginia and brought the 3-year old boy to China Grove to allow the mother to see their child.

At the time of the abduction, the sheriff's office said "...the mother had no parental rights or custody and would not be granted any until she completed parenting classes with an outcome satisfactory to the family court judge in West Virginia."

On Thursday, Edwin met Kesha Bender at Keith's Auto Sales in China Grove. While inside the business with Kesha's aunt, the sheriff's office says Kesha sped off with the child.

She was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon with NC license tag og NVN-9227.

Kesha Bender has been entered into NCIC and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

A request for an Amber Alert was denied, but the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children agreed to assist in the case.

The mother may now be in Texas with the child. If you know any information about where they may be, call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700.