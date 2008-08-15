Man charged with shooting a woman in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman who was sitting in a car early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Albemarle Road around 1 a.m.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting was random.

The victim was shot in the buttocks and her injuries are not serious.

Police have charged Malcolm Rashad McManus with assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail on a $75,000 bond.