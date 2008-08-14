Development Possible On I-277

The future of I-277 could be brighter in Mecklenburg County as leaders consider a redevelopment project.

Later today plans will be unveiled for capping the interstate.

Right now I-277 separates Center City from the SouthEnd and can create some problems with development and access.

This new proposal is expected to change that. Hotels and retail shops would be part of the plan.

Mayor Pat McCrory and the rest of city council will meet with consultants later today.

