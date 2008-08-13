Barbara's Buddy: Fred Barnes

Fred Barnes

Fred is a 56-year old from Gaston County who has a history of Diabetes.

Sadly, both of his parents died from complications from Diabetes. He is also diabetic and takes insulin daily, as well as medicine for high blood pressure.

He says he is tired and sluggish all the time and that his body constantly aches from head to toe.

Fred's biggest challenges, by his own admission, are eating right and getting in shape. Fred believes this Buddy program is the one thing that will make all the difference for him, because we are all committed to holding each other accountable!