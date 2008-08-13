Barbara's Buddy: Frankie Sarvis

Frankie Sarvis

Ms. Frankie is 55-years old and wanted to be part of this Buddy program because she has Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, High Cholesterol and suffers from joint problems.

She says she weighs more now than she ever has, and that's preventing her from enjoying life as she could or should.

Frankie used to walk 5 miles every day. She says her biggest challenge now is motivation.

Our trainers will be showing her modified versions of our exercises so she doesn't skip a beat. And like the rest of us, she'll get plenty of attention from our nutritionist.