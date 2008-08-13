Barbara's Buddy: Megan Cahill

Megan Cahill

Megan is a 27-year old literacy facilitator from Cornelius. She says she's struggled with weight her entire life and is ready to take complete control of her heart health.

She's already a member of a local gym, but feels that's not enough. Thankfully, she has no existing health problems and she DOESN'T want that to the change.

Megan is full of energy and ready to take on this challenge head-on.

It sounds like the key for Megan will be squeezing in time to exercise because she has a very busy schedule.