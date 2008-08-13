Barbara's Buddy: Amy Duncan

Amy Duncan

Amy is a 47-year old wife and mother of two.

She says while her family loves her just as she is, she's not at all happy with her weight, especially considering her family history of high blood pressure and diabetes. Popular diets are a challenge for her because they usually involve or exclude foods that aren't conducive for the rest of her family.

Also, finding the time to exercise is a big obstacle because both she and her husband work full time while raising a 12-year old and a 13-year old.

Amy is really hoping that by getting her heart in shape, she'll be able to ward off heart disease and diabetes.

Amy wants to be around for her family and she's committed to finding the time and energy to make this work... Buddy style!