Woman's Wallet Stolen from Harris Teeter

by Sean Corcoran

Watauga County Crimestoppers released these two photos of a man who is wanted for taking a woman's wallet from a shopping cart at the Harris Teeter in Boone.

The theft happened on July 2nd at the store located at the Shops at Shadowline Road on U.S. 321.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watauga County Crimestoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.