Fire Damages Hickory Apartment Complex

by Sean Corcoran

A lightning strike caused a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Hickory Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 1655 20th Avenue NE at 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters quickly set up tarps to cover furniture and clothing inside the apartment to prevent further damage.

One apartment suffered significant damge. Two other apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

The fire caused between $50,000 and $75,000 according to the Hickory Fire Department.