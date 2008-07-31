Police Seek Information on Cigarette Thief - | WBTV Charlotte

Police Seek Information on Cigarette Thief

by Sean Corcoran

Charlotte Mecklenburrg Police released this surveillance picture of a man they are looking for in connection to two armed robberies.

Police believe the same man robbed the Petro Express on Harris Station Boulevard on July 16th and July 23rd.

In both incidents the man took cigarettes form the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

