Newton Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

by Sean Corcoran

Newton Police arrested a man on charges of armed robbery Wednesday night.

According to police the robbery happend over the weekend at the Catawba Pines Apartment on East 1st Street.

Jamar Martin and a female approached a male in the apartment complex. Martin searched the man's pockets while the woman pointed a gun at him.

The two took moeny from him and left the area.

More arrests are expected according to Newton Police.