Charlotte One Of The Most Expensive Cities To Fly In

If you still have plans to go away this summer flying is becoming a very expensive option.

It goes beyond high ticket prices there are also the taxes involved in traveling and Charlotte ranks as one of the highest costing places to fly in or out of.

A new study ranks the top five highest and the five lowest cities for taxes associated with flying.

Chicago, Nashville, Charlotte, Seattle, and Houston round out the most expensive.

Ticket prices and flying taxes has many experts recommending you book your flights now for Thanksgiving.

Prices are only expected to go up from here.

WBTV on your side reporter Michael Handy has more.