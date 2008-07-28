Back-to-School Info Just a Call Away

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools customer-service representatives will begin answering parents' back-to-school questions starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 28.

Parents and families can call the back-to-school telephone-information line at 980-343-6192 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Twelve representatives will provide information on a variety of topics, including transportation, student assignment and enrollment, child-nutrition services, and school start or dismissal times. Spanish speaking customer-service representatives will also be available.

On August 25 and 26, the first two days of the 2008-2009 school year, the telephone-information line hours will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate parents and families during the back-to-school rush.

In previous years, CMS opened the information line at least three weeks prior to the first day of school. Last year, representatives responded to thousands of calls, with approximately 1,100 on the first day of school.

Representatives will take calls through Friday, September 12.