Minter's Career Comes Full Circle, Coaching First Assembly Christian School

Brett Farve isn't the only NFL player with an itch to get back in the game, former Carolina Panther Mike Minter is returning to the field, but this time its as head coach for First Assembly Christian School.

Originally Mike signed on only to be Director of Football Operations, but when coach Craig Keen left, Minter stepped in and took on the challenge.

WBTV's Danielle Trotta spoke with Minter on how this return to the field has his career coming full circle.

