Planning Commission could vote on downtown master plan

A vision of Richmond's future could move forward tonight. After nearly a year of work, the Planning Commission may vote on the downtown master plan.



The Planning Commission meets in Monday night and the entire discussion will focus on setting future boundaries for growth and development of the entire downtown.



The future of Richmond is on the mind of Planning Commission members. For months, they've been taking public comment and developing this plan, deciding how Richmond will grow in the next 10 years.



"I think having a bold vision is the big change and that we have decided not to say no to things. Sometimes people say that's not realistic and our view is, 'Well, how do you know that?'" says Rachel Flynn.



As it stands, the plan will cut down on one way streets, and add a trolley system.

The river is also a major focus. The plan encourages development, but still protects the view.

"In a way, we've come full circle," says Flynn. "We had all this in our downtown if you look at the old photos and read about Richmond kind of abandoned it and let it go downhill for a while and now we're coming back."

Several local citizens groups want to see a final vote tonight.



