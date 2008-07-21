Bright Day for Dark Knight

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Warner Brothers executive says he knew the latest Batman sequel would be big, but not this big.

Two days after opening, "The Dark Knight" has set a box-office record. The film has taken in more than 155 million dollars on its debut weekend. That beats "Spider-Man 3," which held the previous record after its May 2007 opening.

The Christian Bale-Heath Ledger film is expected to top the 200-million-dollar mark by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, "Mamma Mia!" was the second-best box office draw, earning 27.6 million on its debut weekend. Rounding out the top five were Will Smith's "Hancock" at 14 million, "Journey to the Center of the Earth" with nearly 12 million and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" with 10 million.