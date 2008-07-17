Two Suspicious Devices Found in Center City Charlotte

Written by: Jeff Rivenbark

According to CMPD the two suspicious devices that caused problems this morning were a 2-inch metal pipe with end caps and an energy drink can.

As a result of their discovery, police officers cordoned off two blocks in Center City Charlotte Thursday morning after someone the items on the side of the street.

The Charlotte Fire Department sent one company to the scene at the request of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A police spokesman said someone reported the package around 10:07 a.m.

The packages were located in a tree bed outside Fuel Pizza near 6th and College Streets.

The CMPD's bomb squad was also called to the scene. Police used a remote-operated robot to collect one device. By 12:15 p.m., they were in the process of collecting the second device.

During the evaluation of the package, College Street was shut down between 5th and 7th and 6th Street was shut down between Brevard and Tryon.

The streets have since been reopened.