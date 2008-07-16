Man Arrested For Several Fort Mill Break-ins

by Sean Corcoran

A man arrested last week on a burglary charge in York County was found to be linked to five other burglaries in the Fort Mill area.

Sean Wells was arrested last Friday for a break-in that occurred earlier that day at 378 Eli's Way in the Baxter area.

About a month earlier Wells confessed to using a knife to rob a 15-year-old on Beacon Knoll Lane in Fort Mill. During the break-in Wells took several items and even slapped the teenager.

Wells also confessed to another break-in on July 2 on Melbourne Drive where two children were at home. The children were not injured during this break-in.

